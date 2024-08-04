1 Norwegian krone to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert NOK to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 nok
0.65 cny

kr1.000 NOK = ¥0.6548 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68920.6930
Low0.65480.6548
Average0.66940.6766
Change-5.00%-1.60%
1 NOK to CNY stats

The performance of NOK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6892 and a 30 day low of 0.6548. This means the 30 day average was 0.6694. The change for NOK to CNY was -5.00.

The performance of NOK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6930 and a 90 day low of 0.6548. This means the 90 day average was 0.6766. The change for NOK to CNY was -1.60.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.65475 CNY
5 NOK3.27375 CNY
10 NOK6.54750 CNY
20 NOK13.09500 CNY
50 NOK32.73750 CNY
100 NOK65.47500 CNY
250 NOK163.68750 CNY
500 NOK327.37500 CNY
1000 NOK654.75000 CNY
2000 NOK1,309.50000 CNY
5000 NOK3,273.75000 CNY
10000 NOK6,547.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Norwegian Krone
1 CNY1.52730 NOK
5 CNY7.63650 NOK
10 CNY15.27300 NOK
20 CNY30.54600 NOK
50 CNY76.36500 NOK
100 CNY152.73000 NOK
250 CNY381.82500 NOK
500 CNY763.65000 NOK
1000 CNY1,527.30000 NOK
2000 CNY3,054.60000 NOK
5000 CNY7,636.50000 NOK
10000 CNY15,273.00000 NOK