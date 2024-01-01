50 Chinese yuan rmb to Guinean francs

Convert CNY to GNF at the real exchange rate

50 cny
59,756 gnf

1.00000 CNY = 1195.12000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guinean Franc
1 CNY1195.12000 GNF
5 CNY5975.60000 GNF
10 CNY11951.20000 GNF
20 CNY23902.40000 GNF
50 CNY59756.00000 GNF
100 CNY119512.00000 GNF
250 CNY298780.00000 GNF
500 CNY597560.00000 GNF
1000 CNY1195120.00000 GNF
2000 CNY2390240.00000 GNF
5000 CNY5975600.00000 GNF
10000 CNY11951200.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GNF0.00084 CNY
5 GNF0.00418 CNY
10 GNF0.00837 CNY
20 GNF0.01673 CNY
50 GNF0.04184 CNY
100 GNF0.08367 CNY
250 GNF0.20918 CNY
500 GNF0.41837 CNY
1000 GNF0.83674 CNY
2000 GNF1.67348 CNY
5000 GNF4.18370 CNY
10000 GNF8.36739 CNY