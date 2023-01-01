CFA francs BCEAO to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert XOF to VUV at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
202 vuv

1.00000 XOF = 0.20187 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091290.91611.496421.668120.9645518.7751
1 GBP1.1478411.2525104.3551.717621.91471.1071521.5504
1 USD0.916450.798403183.31751.371351.52870.8839517.2059
1 INR0.01099920.009582660.012002310.01645930.01834790.01060940.20651

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XOF0.20187 VUV
5 XOF1.00936 VUV
10 XOF2.01871 VUV
20 XOF4.03742 VUV
50 XOF10.09355 VUV
100 XOF20.18710 VUV
250 XOF50.46775 VUV
500 XOF100.93550 VUV
1000 XOF201.87100 VUV
2000 XOF403.74200 VUV
5000 XOF1009.35500 VUV
10000 XOF2018.71000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 VUV4.95367 XOF
5 VUV24.76835 XOF
10 VUV49.53670 XOF
20 VUV99.07340 XOF
50 VUV247.68350 XOF
100 VUV495.36700 XOF
250 VUV1238.41750 XOF
500 VUV2476.83500 XOF
1000 VUV4953.67000 XOF
2000 VUV9907.34000 XOF
5000 VUV24768.35000 XOF
10000 VUV49536.70000 XOF