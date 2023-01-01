CFA francs BCEAO to Myanmar kyats today

Convert XOF to MMK at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
3507.31 mmk

1.00000 XOF = 3.50731 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.09190.90481.496091.667810.964718.7618
1 GBP1.1481111.2526104.371.717691.914851.1075821.5408
1 USD0.91660.798339183.32251.37131.52870.884217.1969
1 INR0.01100050.009581320.012001610.01645770.01834680.01061180.20639

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Myanma Kyat
1 XOF3.50731 MMK
5 XOF17.53655 MMK
10 XOF35.07310 MMK
20 XOF70.14620 MMK
50 XOF175.36550 MMK
100 XOF350.73100 MMK
250 XOF876.82750 MMK
500 XOF1753.65500 MMK
1000 XOF3507.31000 MMK
2000 XOF7014.62000 MMK
5000 XOF17536.55000 MMK
10000 XOF35073.10000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MMK0.28512 XOF
5 MMK1.42559 XOF
10 MMK2.85119 XOF
20 MMK5.70238 XOF
50 MMK14.25595 XOF
100 MMK28.51190 XOF
250 MMK71.27975 XOF
500 MMK142.55950 XOF
1000 MMK285.11900 XOF
2000 MMK570.23800 XOF
5000 MMK1425.59500 XOF
10000 MMK2851.19000 XOF