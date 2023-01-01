CFA francs BCEAO to Fijian dollars today

Convert XOF to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
3.75 fjd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00375 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985631.371750.916751.5297510.12251.34015817.518
1 GBP1.2522511.717771.148171.9156312.67591.67821023.74
1 CAD0.7289960.58214910.6683131.115187.379260.976964595.967
1 EUR1.09080.870951.496311.6686611.04161.46184891.749

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Fijian Dollar
1 XOF0.00375 FJD
5 XOF0.01875 FJD
10 XOF0.03750 FJD
20 XOF0.07500 FJD
50 XOF0.18751 FJD
100 XOF0.37502 FJD
250 XOF0.93755 FJD
500 XOF1.87509 FJD
1000 XOF3.75019 FJD
2000 XOF7.50038 FJD
5000 XOF18.75095 FJD
10000 XOF37.50190 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 FJD266.65300 XOF
5 FJD1333.26500 XOF
10 FJD2666.53000 XOF
20 FJD5333.06000 XOF
50 FJD13332.65000 XOF
100 FJD26665.30000 XOF
250 FJD66663.25000 XOF
500 FJD133326.50000 XOF
1000 FJD266653.00000 XOF
2000 FJD533306.00000 XOF
5000 FJD1333265.00000 XOF
10000 FJD2666530.00000 XOF