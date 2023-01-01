CFA francs BCEAO to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert XOF to ETB at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
93.42 etb

1.00000 XOF = 0.09342 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985631.371750.916751.5297510.12251.34015817.518
1 GBP1.2522511.717771.148171.9156312.67591.67821023.74
1 CAD0.7289960.58214910.6683131.115187.379260.976964595.967
1 EUR1.09080.870951.496311.6686611.04161.46184891.749

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ethiopian Birr
1 XOF0.09342 ETB
5 XOF0.46711 ETB
10 XOF0.93422 ETB
20 XOF1.86844 ETB
50 XOF4.67110 ETB
100 XOF9.34220 ETB
250 XOF23.35550 ETB
500 XOF46.71100 ETB
1000 XOF93.42200 ETB
2000 XOF186.84400 ETB
5000 XOF467.11000 ETB
10000 XOF934.22000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ETB10.70410 XOF
5 ETB53.52050 XOF
10 ETB107.04100 XOF
20 ETB214.08200 XOF
50 ETB535.20500 XOF
100 ETB1070.41000 XOF
250 ETB2676.02500 XOF
500 ETB5352.05000 XOF
1000 ETB10704.10000 XOF
2000 ETB21408.20000 XOF
5000 ETB53520.50000 XOF
10000 ETB107041.00000 XOF