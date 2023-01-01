CFA francs BCEAO to Danish kroner today

1000 xof
11.42 dkk

1.00000 XOF = 0.01142 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
1 USD10.7986261.37180.9171.5296410.12381.34025817.523
1 GBP1.2521511.71771.148171.9153312.67651.678191023.66
1 CAD0.7289690.58217410.6684721.115067.379940.977001595.949
1 EUR1.09050.870951.4959511.6680711.041.46154891.509

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Danish Krone
1 XOF0.01142 DKK
5 XOF0.05709 DKK
10 XOF0.11417 DKK
20 XOF0.22835 DKK
50 XOF0.57087 DKK
100 XOF1.14174 DKK
250 XOF2.85435 DKK
500 XOF5.70870 DKK
1000 XOF11.41740 DKK
2000 XOF22.83480 DKK
5000 XOF57.08700 DKK
10000 XOF114.17400 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DKK87.58550 XOF
5 DKK437.92750 XOF
10 DKK875.85500 XOF
20 DKK1751.71000 XOF
50 DKK4379.27500 XOF
100 DKK8758.55000 XOF
250 DKK21896.37500 XOF
500 DKK43792.75000 XOF
1000 DKK87585.50000 XOF
2000 DKK175171.00000 XOF
5000 DKK437927.50000 XOF
10000 DKK875855.00000 XOF