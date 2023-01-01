CFA francs BCEAO to Bahraini dinars today

Convert XOF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
0.630 bhd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00063 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bahraini Dinar
1 XOF0.00063 BHD
5 XOF0.00315 BHD
10 XOF0.00630 BHD
20 XOF0.01259 BHD
50 XOF0.03148 BHD
100 XOF0.06296 BHD
250 XOF0.15740 BHD
500 XOF0.31481 BHD
1000 XOF0.62961 BHD
2000 XOF1.25922 BHD
5000 XOF3.14806 BHD
10000 XOF6.29612 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BHD1588.28000 XOF
5 BHD7941.40000 XOF
10 BHD15882.80000 XOF
20 BHD31765.60000 XOF
50 BHD79414.00000 XOF
100 BHD158828.00000 XOF
250 BHD397070.00000 XOF
500 BHD794140.00000 XOF
1000 BHD1588280.00000 XOF
2000 BHD3176560.00000 XOF
5000 BHD7941400.00000 XOF
10000 BHD15882800.00000 XOF