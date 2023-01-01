CFA francs BCEAO to Barbadian dollars today

Convert XOF to BBD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
3.37 bbd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00337 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985311.371750.9171.5295210.11811.34015817.523
1 GBP1.252311.717841.148371.9154212.67091.678271023.78
1 CAD0.7289960.58212610.6684971.115017.376050.976964595.971
1 EUR1.09050.87081.4958911.6679411.03381.46143891.509

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Barbadian Dollar
1 XOF0.00337 BBD
5 XOF0.01686 BBD
10 XOF0.03372 BBD
20 XOF0.06744 BBD
50 XOF0.16861 BBD
100 XOF0.33722 BBD
250 XOF0.84305 BBD
500 XOF1.68610 BBD
1000 XOF3.37219 BBD
2000 XOF6.74438 BBD
5000 XOF16.86095 BBD
10000 XOF33.72190 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BBD296.54300 XOF
5 BBD1482.71500 XOF
10 BBD2965.43000 XOF
20 BBD5930.86000 XOF
50 BBD14827.15000 XOF
100 BBD29654.30000 XOF
250 BBD74135.75000 XOF
500 BBD148271.50000 XOF
1000 BBD296543.00000 XOF
2000 BBD593086.00000 XOF
5000 BBD1482715.00000 XOF
10000 BBD2965430.00000 XOF