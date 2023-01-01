CFA francs BCEAO to Aruban florins today

Convert XOF to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
3.02 awg

1.00000 XOF = 0.00302 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985941.37180.91711.5297510.12391.34025817.518
1 GBP1.252211.717771.148371.9155612.67711.678261023.7
1 CAD0.7289690.58215110.6685341.115147.380010.977001595.945
1 EUR1.09040.87081.4958111.6680411.03911.46141891.422

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Aruban Florin
1 XOF0.00302 AWG
5 XOF0.01511 AWG
10 XOF0.03023 AWG
20 XOF0.06046 AWG
50 XOF0.15115 AWG
100 XOF0.30230 AWG
250 XOF0.75574 AWG
500 XOF1.51148 AWG
1000 XOF3.02296 AWG
2000 XOF6.04592 AWG
5000 XOF15.11480 AWG
10000 XOF30.22960 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AWG330.80100 XOF
5 AWG1654.00500 XOF
10 AWG3308.01000 XOF
20 AWG6616.02000 XOF
50 AWG16540.05000 XOF
100 AWG33080.10000 XOF
250 AWG82700.25000 XOF
500 AWG165400.50000 XOF
1000 AWG330801.00000 XOF
2000 AWG661602.00000 XOF
5000 AWG1654005.00000 XOF
10000 AWG3308010.00000 XOF