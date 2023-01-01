CFA francs BCEAO to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert XOF to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1,398.66 aoa

1.00000 XOF = 1.39866 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Angolan Kwanza
1 XOF1.39866 AOA
5 XOF6.99330 AOA
10 XOF13.98660 AOA
20 XOF27.97320 AOA
50 XOF69.93300 AOA
100 XOF139.86600 AOA
250 XOF349.66500 AOA
500 XOF699.33000 AOA
1000 XOF1398.66000 AOA
2000 XOF2797.32000 AOA
5000 XOF6993.30000 AOA
10000 XOF13986.60000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AOA0.71497 XOF
5 AOA3.57486 XOF
10 AOA7.14972 XOF
20 AOA14.29944 XOF
50 AOA35.74860 XOF
100 AOA71.49720 XOF
250 AOA178.74300 XOF
500 AOA357.48600 XOF
1000 AOA714.97200 XOF
2000 AOA1429.94400 XOF
5000 AOA3574.86000 XOF
10000 AOA7149.72000 XOF