CFA francs BCEAO to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert XOF to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
3.01 ang

1.00000 XOF = 0.00301 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:18
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 XOF0.00301 ANG
5 XOF0.01505 ANG
10 XOF0.03010 ANG
20 XOF0.06020 ANG
50 XOF0.15050 ANG
100 XOF0.30100 ANG
250 XOF0.75250 ANG
500 XOF1.50501 ANG
1000 XOF3.01002 ANG
2000 XOF6.02004 ANG
5000 XOF15.05010 ANG
10000 XOF30.10020 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ANG332.22400 XOF
5 ANG1661.12000 XOF
10 ANG3322.24000 XOF
20 ANG6644.48000 XOF
50 ANG16611.20000 XOF
100 ANG33222.40000 XOF
250 ANG83056.00000 XOF
500 ANG166112.00000 XOF
1000 ANG332224.00000 XOF
2000 ANG664448.00000 XOF
5000 ANG1661120.00000 XOF
10000 ANG3322240.00000 XOF