1,000 xof
158.54 all

1.00000 XOF = 0.15854 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Albanian Lek
1 XOF0.15854 ALL
5 XOF0.79269 ALL
10 XOF1.58537 ALL
20 XOF3.17074 ALL
50 XOF7.92685 ALL
100 XOF15.85370 ALL
250 XOF39.63425 ALL
500 XOF79.26850 ALL
1000 XOF158.53700 ALL
2000 XOF317.07400 ALL
5000 XOF792.68500 ALL
10000 XOF1585.37000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ALL6.30769 XOF
5 ALL31.53845 XOF
10 ALL63.07690 XOF
20 ALL126.15380 XOF
50 ALL315.38450 XOF
100 ALL630.76900 XOF
250 ALL1576.92250 XOF
500 ALL3153.84500 XOF
1000 ALL6307.69000 XOF
2000 ALL12615.38000 XOF
5000 ALL31538.45000 XOF
10000 ALL63076.90000 XOF