1,000 wst
1,706.74 myr

1.00000 WST = 1.70674 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malaysian Ringgit
1 WST1.70674 MYR
5 WST8.53370 MYR
10 WST17.06740 MYR
20 WST34.13480 MYR
50 WST85.33700 MYR
100 WST170.67400 MYR
250 WST426.68500 MYR
500 WST853.37000 MYR
1000 WST1706.74000 MYR
2000 WST3413.48000 MYR
5000 WST8533.70000 MYR
10000 WST17067.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Samoan Tala
1 MYR0.58591 WST
5 MYR2.92956 WST
10 MYR5.85912 WST
20 MYR11.71824 WST
50 MYR29.29560 WST
100 MYR58.59120 WST
250 MYR146.47800 WST
500 MYR292.95600 WST
1000 MYR585.91200 WST
2000 MYR1171.82400 WST
5000 MYR2929.56000 WST
10000 MYR5859.12000 WST