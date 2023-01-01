2000 Malaysian ringgits to Samoan talas

Convert MYR to WST at the real exchange rate

2,000 myr
1,156.61 wst

1.00000 MYR = 0.57830 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Samoan Tala
1 MYR0.57830 WST
5 MYR2.89152 WST
10 MYR5.78304 WST
20 MYR11.56608 WST
50 MYR28.91520 WST
100 MYR57.83040 WST
250 MYR144.57600 WST
500 MYR289.15200 WST
1000 MYR578.30400 WST
2000 MYR1156.60800 WST
5000 MYR2891.52000 WST
10000 MYR5783.04000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malaysian Ringgit
1 WST1.72920 MYR
5 WST8.64600 MYR
10 WST17.29200 MYR
20 WST34.58400 MYR
50 WST86.46000 MYR
100 WST172.92000 MYR
250 WST432.30000 MYR
500 WST864.60000 MYR
1000 WST1729.20000 MYR
2000 WST3458.40000 MYR
5000 WST8646.00000 MYR
10000 WST17292.00000 MYR