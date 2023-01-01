Samoan talas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert WST to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
55644 kes

1.00000 WST = 55.64430 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91771.5316318.67641.372450.79904183.33751.34015
1 EUR1.089711.6690220.35171.495560.870790.81291.46036
1 AUD0.65290.599156112.19380.8960730.52169454.41110.874984
1 ZAR0.05354370.0491360.082008710.07348580.04278354.462180.0717563

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kenyan Shilling
1 WST55.64430 KES
5 WST278.22150 KES
10 WST556.44300 KES
20 WST1112.88600 KES
50 WST2782.21500 KES
100 WST5564.43000 KES
250 WST13911.07500 KES
500 WST27822.15000 KES
1000 WST55644.30000 KES
2000 WST111288.60000 KES
5000 WST278221.50000 KES
10000 WST556443.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 KES0.01797 WST
5 KES0.08986 WST
10 KES0.17971 WST
20 KES0.35943 WST
50 KES0.89856 WST
100 KES1.79713 WST
250 KES4.49282 WST
500 KES8.98565 WST
1000 KES17.97130 WST
2000 KES35.94260 WST
5000 KES89.85650 WST
10000 KES179.71300 WST