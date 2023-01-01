Samoan talas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert WST to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
11278.50 egp

1.00000 WST = 11.27850 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.089790.81451.495561.668630.963818.7517
1 GBP1.148511.2515104.2991.717621.916391.1069321.5359
1 USD0.91770.799041183.3391.372451.531280.8844517.2081
1 INR0.01101150.009587840.011999210.01646830.01837410.01061270.206483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Samoan talas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Egyptian Pound
1 WST11.27850 EGP
5 WST56.39250 EGP
10 WST112.78500 EGP
20 WST225.57000 EGP
50 WST563.92500 EGP
100 WST1127.85000 EGP
250 WST2819.62500 EGP
500 WST5639.25000 EGP
1000 WST11278.50000 EGP
2000 WST22557.00000 EGP
5000 WST56392.50000 EGP
10000 WST112785.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Samoan Tala
1 EGP0.08866 WST
5 EGP0.44332 WST
10 EGP0.88664 WST
20 EGP1.77329 WST
50 EGP4.43321 WST
100 EGP8.86643 WST
250 EGP22.16607 WST
500 EGP44.33215 WST
1000 EGP88.66430 WST
2000 EGP177.32860 WST
5000 EGP443.32150 WST
10000 EGP886.64300 WST