Samoan talas to Botswanan pulas today

Convert WST to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
4,939.11 bwp

1.00000 WST = 4.93911 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.82391.495591.668530.963718.7532
1 GBP1.1483711.25145104.2961.717431.916021.1066821.5348
1 USD0.91760.799073183.341.372351.531040.884317.2079
1 INR0.01101030.009588110.01199910.01646690.0183710.01061080.206478

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Botswanan Pula
1 WST4.93911 BWP
5 WST24.69555 BWP
10 WST49.39110 BWP
20 WST98.78220 BWP
50 WST246.95550 BWP
100 WST493.91100 BWP
250 WST1234.77750 BWP
500 WST2469.55500 BWP
1000 WST4939.11000 BWP
2000 WST9878.22000 BWP
5000 WST24695.55000 BWP
10000 WST49391.10000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Samoan Tala
1 BWP0.20247 WST
5 BWP1.01233 WST
10 BWP2.02466 WST
20 BWP4.04932 WST
50 BWP10.12330 WST
100 BWP20.24660 WST
250 BWP50.61650 WST
500 BWP101.23300 WST
1000 BWP202.46600 WST
2000 BWP404.93200 WST
5000 BWP1012.33000 WST
10000 BWP2024.66000 WST