10 thousand US dollars to Samoan talas

Convert USD to WST at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
27,397.30 wst

1.00000 USD = 2.73973 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.088390.67121.491191.664190.9627518.7151
1 GBP1.1474511.2487104.0351.710971.909471.104721.4734
1 USD0.918850.800833183.31451.37021.529170.8846517.1966
1 INR0.01102890.009612170.012002710.01644610.01835420.01061820.206406

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 USD2.73973 WST
5 USD13.69865 WST
10 USD27.39730 WST
20 USD54.79460 WST
50 USD136.98650 WST
100 USD273.97300 WST
250 USD684.93250 WST
500 USD1369.86500 WST
1000 USD2739.73000 WST
2000 USD5479.46000 WST
5000 USD13698.65000 WST
10000 USD27397.30000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / US Dollar
1 WST0.36500 USD
5 WST1.82500 USD
10 WST3.65000 USD
20 WST7.30000 USD
50 WST18.25000 USD
100 WST36.50000 USD
250 WST91.25000 USD
500 WST182.50000 USD
1000 WST365.00000 USD
2000 WST730.00000 USD
5000 WST1825.00000 USD
10000 WST3650.00000 USD