100 US dollars to Omani rials

Convert USD to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 usd
38.499 omr

1.00000 USD = 0.38499 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:32
How to convert US dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Omani Rial
1 USD0.38499 OMR
5 USD1.92492 OMR
10 USD3.84985 OMR
20 USD7.69970 OMR
50 USD19.24925 OMR
100 USD38.49850 OMR
250 USD96.24625 OMR
500 USD192.49250 OMR
1000 USD384.98500 OMR
2000 USD769.97000 OMR
5000 USD1924.92500 OMR
10000 USD3849.85000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / US Dollar
1 OMR2.59750 USD
5 OMR12.98750 USD
10 OMR25.97500 USD
20 OMR51.95000 USD
50 OMR129.87500 USD
100 OMR259.75000 USD
250 OMR649.37500 USD
500 OMR1298.75000 USD
1000 OMR2597.50000 USD
2000 OMR5195.00000 USD
5000 OMR12987.50000 USD
10000 OMR25975.00000 USD