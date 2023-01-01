100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Belarusian rubles

Convert UAH to BYN at the real exchange rate

100 uah
9.07 byn

1.00000 UAH = 0.09069 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.9187583.2650.7867821.333451.349718.63751.49802
1 EUR1.0884190.62560.85651.451331.4690120.28511.63044
1 INR0.01200980.011034410.009449130.01601450.01620970.2238340.0179909
1 GBP1.2711.16754105.8311.694811.7154723.68831.90398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belarusian Ruble
1 UAH0.09069 BYN
5 UAH0.45343 BYN
10 UAH0.90685 BYN
20 UAH1.81371 BYN
50 UAH4.53428 BYN
100 UAH9.06855 BYN
250 UAH22.67138 BYN
500 UAH45.34275 BYN
1000 UAH90.68550 BYN
2000 UAH181.37100 BYN
5000 UAH453.42750 BYN
10000 UAH906.85500 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BYN11.02710 UAH
5 BYN55.13550 UAH
10 BYN110.27100 UAH
20 BYN220.54200 UAH
50 BYN551.35500 UAH
100 BYN1102.71000 UAH
250 BYN2756.77500 UAH
500 BYN5513.55000 UAH
1000 BYN11027.10000 UAH
2000 BYN22054.20000 UAH
5000 BYN55135.50000 UAH
10000 BYN110271.00000 UAH