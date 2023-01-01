1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert TWD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
370.63 ghs

1.00000 TWD = 0.37063 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TWD0.37063 GHS
5 TWD1.85315 GHS
10 TWD3.70630 GHS
20 TWD7.41260 GHS
50 TWD18.53150 GHS
100 TWD37.06300 GHS
250 TWD92.65750 GHS
500 TWD185.31500 GHS
1000 TWD370.63000 GHS
2000 TWD741.26000 GHS
5000 TWD1853.15000 GHS
10000 TWD3706.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GHS2.69811 TWD
5 GHS13.49055 TWD
10 GHS26.98110 TWD
20 GHS53.96220 TWD
50 GHS134.90550 TWD
100 GHS269.81100 TWD
250 GHS674.52750 TWD
500 GHS1349.05500 TWD
1000 GHS2698.11000 TWD
2000 GHS5396.22000 TWD
5000 GHS13490.55000 TWD
10000 GHS26981.10000 TWD