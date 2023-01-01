1 Ghanaian cedi to New Taiwan dollars

1 ghs
2.71 twd

1.00000 GHS = 2.70904 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GHS2.70904 TWD
5 GHS13.54520 TWD
10 GHS27.09040 TWD
20 GHS54.18080 TWD
50 GHS135.45200 TWD
100 GHS270.90400 TWD
250 GHS677.26000 TWD
500 GHS1354.52000 TWD
1000 GHS2709.04000 TWD
2000 GHS5418.08000 TWD
5000 GHS13545.20000 TWD
10000 GHS27090.40000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TWD0.36913 GHS
5 TWD1.84567 GHS
10 TWD3.69134 GHS
20 TWD7.38268 GHS
50 TWD18.45670 GHS
100 TWD36.91340 GHS
250 TWD92.28350 GHS
500 TWD184.56700 GHS
1000 TWD369.13400 GHS
2000 TWD738.26800 GHS
5000 TWD1845.67000 GHS
10000 TWD3691.34000 GHS