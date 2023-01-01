10 Ghanaian cedis to New Taiwan dollars

Convert GHS to TWD at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
27.08 twd

1.00000 GHS = 2.70835 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859451.0847590.38941.465711.638970.950318.7217
1 GBP1.1635311.26225105.181.705551.907151.1057121.7852
1 USD0.921850.792236183.32741.35121.510920.8760517.259
1 INR0.01106320.009507510.012000910.01621560.01813230.01051330.207123

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GHS2.70835 TWD
5 GHS13.54175 TWD
10 GHS27.08350 TWD
20 GHS54.16700 TWD
50 GHS135.41750 TWD
100 GHS270.83500 TWD
250 GHS677.08750 TWD
500 GHS1354.17500 TWD
1000 GHS2708.35000 TWD
2000 GHS5416.70000 TWD
5000 GHS13541.75000 TWD
10000 GHS27083.50000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TWD0.36923 GHS
5 TWD1.84614 GHS
10 TWD3.69228 GHS
20 TWD7.38456 GHS
50 TWD18.46140 GHS
100 TWD36.92280 GHS
250 TWD92.30700 GHS
500 TWD184.61400 GHS
1000 TWD369.22800 GHS
2000 TWD738.45600 GHS
5000 TWD1846.14000 GHS
10000 TWD3692.28000 GHS