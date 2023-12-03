20 Turkish liras to Singapore dollars

Convert TRY to SGD at the real exchange rate

20 try
0.92 sgd

1.00000 TRY = 0.04613 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Singapore Dollar
1 TRY0.04613 SGD
5 TRY0.23065 SGD
10 TRY0.46130 SGD
20 TRY0.92260 SGD
50 TRY2.30651 SGD
100 TRY4.61302 SGD
250 TRY11.53255 SGD
500 TRY23.06510 SGD
1000 TRY46.13020 SGD
2000 TRY92.26040 SGD
5000 TRY230.65100 SGD
10000 TRY461.30200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SGD21.67780 TRY
5 SGD108.38900 TRY
10 SGD216.77800 TRY
20 SGD433.55600 TRY
50 SGD1083.89000 TRY
100 SGD2167.78000 TRY
250 SGD5419.45000 TRY
500 SGD10838.90000 TRY
1000 SGD21677.80000 TRY
2000 SGD43355.60000 TRY
5000 SGD108389.00000 TRY
10000 SGD216778.00000 TRY