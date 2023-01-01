1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Ghanaian cedis

Convert TMT to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
3,353.36 ghs

1.00000 TMT = 3.35336 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TMT3.35336 GHS
5 TMT16.76680 GHS
10 TMT33.53360 GHS
20 TMT67.06720 GHS
50 TMT167.66800 GHS
100 TMT335.33600 GHS
250 TMT838.34000 GHS
500 TMT1676.68000 GHS
1000 TMT3353.36000 GHS
2000 TMT6706.72000 GHS
5000 TMT16766.80000 GHS
10000 TMT33533.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GHS0.29821 TMT
5 GHS1.49104 TMT
10 GHS2.98208 TMT
20 GHS5.96416 TMT
50 GHS14.91040 TMT
100 GHS29.82080 TMT
250 GHS74.55200 TMT
500 GHS149.10400 TMT
1000 GHS298.20800 TMT
2000 GHS596.41600 TMT
5000 GHS1491.04000 TMT
10000 GHS2982.08000 TMT