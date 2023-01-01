1 thousand Thai bahts to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert THB to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 thb
1019.82 uah

1.00000 THB = 1.01982 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 THB1.01982 UAH
5 THB5.09910 UAH
10 THB10.19820 UAH
20 THB20.39640 UAH
50 THB50.99100 UAH
100 THB101.98200 UAH
250 THB254.95500 UAH
500 THB509.91000 UAH
1000 THB1019.82000 UAH
2000 THB2039.64000 UAH
5000 THB5099.10000 UAH
10000 THB10198.20000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Thai Baht
1 UAH0.98057 THB
5 UAH4.90283 THB
10 UAH9.80566 THB
20 UAH19.61132 THB
50 UAH49.02830 THB
100 UAH98.05660 THB
250 UAH245.14150 THB
500 UAH490.28300 THB
1000 UAH980.56600 THB
2000 UAH1961.13200 THB
5000 UAH4902.83000 THB
10000 UAH9805.66000 THB