500 Thai bahts to Seychellois rupees

Convert THB to SCR at the real exchange rate

500 thb
206.08 scr

1.00000 THB = 0.41215 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Seychellois Rupee
1 THB0.41215 SCR
5 THB2.06076 SCR
10 THB4.12152 SCR
20 THB8.24304 SCR
50 THB20.60760 SCR
100 THB41.21520 SCR
250 THB103.03800 SCR
500 THB206.07600 SCR
1000 THB412.15200 SCR
2000 THB824.30400 SCR
5000 THB2060.76000 SCR
10000 THB4121.52000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Thai Baht
1 SCR2.42629 THB
5 SCR12.13145 THB
10 SCR24.26290 THB
20 SCR48.52580 THB
50 SCR121.31450 THB
100 SCR242.62900 THB
250 SCR606.57250 THB
500 SCR1213.14500 THB
1000 SCR2426.29000 THB
2000 SCR4852.58000 THB
5000 SCR12131.45000 THB
10000 SCR24262.90000 THB