1 thousand Thai bahts to Polish zloty

Convert THB to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
113.13 pln

1.00000 THB = 0.11313 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Polish Zloty
1 THB0.11313 PLN
5 THB0.56567 PLN
10 THB1.13134 PLN
20 THB2.26268 PLN
50 THB5.65670 PLN
100 THB11.31340 PLN
250 THB28.28350 PLN
500 THB56.56700 PLN
1000 THB113.13400 PLN
2000 THB226.26800 PLN
5000 THB565.67000 PLN
10000 THB1131.34000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Thai Baht
1 PLN8.83906 THB
5 PLN44.19530 THB
10 PLN88.39060 THB
20 PLN176.78120 THB
50 PLN441.95300 THB
100 PLN883.90600 THB
250 PLN2209.76500 THB
500 PLN4419.53000 THB
1000 PLN8839.06000 THB
2000 PLN17678.12000 THB
5000 PLN44195.30000 THB
10000 PLN88390.60000 THB