500 Thai bahts to Philippine pesos

Convert THB to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 thb
785.55 php

1.00000 THB = 1.57110 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Philippine Peso
1 THB1.57110 PHP
5 THB7.85550 PHP
10 THB15.71100 PHP
20 THB31.42200 PHP
50 THB78.55500 PHP
100 THB157.11000 PHP
250 THB392.77500 PHP
500 THB785.55000 PHP
1000 THB1571.10000 PHP
2000 THB3142.20000 PHP
5000 THB7855.50000 PHP
10000 THB15711.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Thai Baht
1 PHP0.63650 THB
5 PHP3.18249 THB
10 PHP6.36498 THB
20 PHP12.72996 THB
50 PHP31.82490 THB
100 PHP63.64980 THB
250 PHP159.12450 THB
500 PHP318.24900 THB
1000 PHP636.49800 THB
2000 PHP1272.99600 THB
5000 PHP3182.49000 THB
10000 PHP6364.98000 THB