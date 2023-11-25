20 Thai bahts to Japanese yen

Convert THB to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 thb
85 jpy

1.00000 THB = 4.23117 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Japanese Yen
1 THB4.23117 JPY
5 THB21.15585 JPY
10 THB42.31170 JPY
20 THB84.62340 JPY
50 THB211.55850 JPY
100 THB423.11700 JPY
250 THB1057.79250 JPY
500 THB2115.58500 JPY
1000 THB4231.17000 JPY
2000 THB8462.34000 JPY
5000 THB21155.85000 JPY
10000 THB42311.70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Thai Baht
100 JPY23.63410 THB
1000 JPY236.34100 THB
1500 JPY354.51150 THB
2000 JPY472.68200 THB
3000 JPY709.02300 THB
5000 JPY1181.70500 THB
5400 JPY1276.24140 THB
10000 JPY2363.41000 THB
15000 JPY3545.11500 THB
20000 JPY4726.82000 THB
25000 JPY5908.52500 THB
30000 JPY7090.23000 THB