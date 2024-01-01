Thai bahts to Brunei dollars today

Convert THB to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
38.13 bnd

฿1.000 THB = B$0.03813 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 THB to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03840.0384
Low0.03730.0366
Average0.03800.0373
Change1.79%3.18%
View full history

1 THB to BND stats

The performance of THB to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0384 and a 30 day low of 0.0373. This means the 30 day average was 0.0380. The change for THB to BND was 1.79.

The performance of THB to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0384 and a 90 day low of 0.0366. This means the 90 day average was 0.0373. The change for THB to BND was 3.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95617.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79719.881.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98613.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.2312.0460.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brunei Dollar
1 THB0.03813 BND
5 THB0.19063 BND
10 THB0.38126 BND
20 THB0.76251 BND
50 THB1.90629 BND
100 THB3.81257 BND
250 THB9.53143 BND
500 THB19.06285 BND
1000 THB38.12570 BND
2000 THB76.25140 BND
5000 THB190.62850 BND
10000 THB381.25700 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BND26.22900 THB
5 BND131.14500 THB
10 BND262.29000 THB
20 BND524.58000 THB
50 BND1,311.45000 THB
100 BND2,622.90000 THB
250 BND6,557.25000 THB
500 BND13,114.50000 THB
1000 BND26,229.00000 THB
2000 BND52,458.00000 THB
5000 BND131,145.00000 THB
10000 BND262,290.00000 THB