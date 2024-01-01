250 Brunei dollars to Thai bahts

Convert BND to THB at the real exchange rate

250 bnd
6,655.75 thb

B$1.000 BND = ฿26.62 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.036227.3030
Low26.575126.5751
Average26.810627.0073
Change-0.95%-1.97%
1 BND to THB stats

The performance of BND to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.0362 and a 30 day low of 26.5751. This means the 30 day average was 26.8106. The change for BND to THB was -0.95.

The performance of BND to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.3030 and a 90 day low of 26.5751. This means the 90 day average was 27.0073. The change for BND to THB was -1.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BND26.62300 THB
5 BND133.11500 THB
10 BND266.23000 THB
20 BND532.46000 THB
50 BND1,331.15000 THB
100 BND2,662.30000 THB
250 BND6,655.75000 THB
500 BND13,311.50000 THB
1000 BND26,623.00000 THB
2000 BND53,246.00000 THB
5000 BND133,115.00000 THB
10000 BND266,230.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brunei Dollar
1 THB0.03756 BND
5 THB0.18781 BND
10 THB0.37562 BND
20 THB0.75123 BND
50 THB1.87808 BND
100 THB3.75615 BND
250 THB9.39037 BND
500 THB18.78075 BND
1000 THB37.56150 BND
2000 THB75.12300 BND
5000 THB187.80750 BND
10000 THB375.61500 BND