Brunei dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Thai bahts is currently 26.623 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 26.863 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 26.553 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.370% increase in value.