Eswatini Emalangeni to Myanmar kyats today

Convert SZL to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
116,771 mmk

L1.000 SZL = K116.8 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:55
SZL to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MMK
1 SZL to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.7650118.7650
Low113.5960110.8830
Average116.8521115.6129
Change2.67%5.31%
1 SZL to MMK stats

The performance of SZL to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.7650 and a 30 day low of 113.5960. This means the 30 day average was 116.8521. The change for SZL to MMK was 2.67.

The performance of SZL to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.7650 and a 90 day low of 110.8830. This means the 90 day average was 115.6129. The change for SZL to MMK was 5.31.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.80919.88
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58364.23813.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95917.985
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.27412.054

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Myanma Kyat
1 SZL116.77100 MMK
5 SZL583.85500 MMK
10 SZL1,167.71000 MMK
20 SZL2,335.42000 MMK
50 SZL5,838.55000 MMK
100 SZL11,677.10000 MMK
250 SZL29,192.75000 MMK
500 SZL58,385.50000 MMK
1000 SZL116,771.00000 MMK
2000 SZL233,542.00000 MMK
5000 SZL583,855.00000 MMK
10000 SZL1,167,710.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MMK0.00856 SZL
5 MMK0.04282 SZL
10 MMK0.08564 SZL
20 MMK0.17128 SZL
50 MMK0.42819 SZL
100 MMK0.85638 SZL
250 MMK2.14095 SZL
500 MMK4.28189 SZL
1000 MMK8.56378 SZL
2000 MMK17.12756 SZL
5000 MMK42.81890 SZL
10000 MMK85.63780 SZL