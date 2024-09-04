Eswatini Lilangeni to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Myanmar kyats is currently 116.771 today, reflecting a -0.937% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.539% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 119.266 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 116.732 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.