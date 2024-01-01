Salvadoran colóns to Samoan talas today

Convert SVC to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
307.92 wst

₡1.000 SVC = WS$0.3079 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
SVC to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 SVC to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31530.3164
Low0.30760.3076
Average0.31170.3115
Change-1.75%-0.85%
1 SVC to WST stats

The performance of SVC to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3153 and a 30 day low of 0.3076. This means the 30 day average was 0.3117. The change for SVC to WST was -1.75.

The performance of SVC to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3164 and a 90 day low of 0.3076. This means the 90 day average was 0.3115. The change for SVC to WST was -0.85.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Samoan Tala
1 SVC0.30792 WST
5 SVC1.53962 WST
10 SVC3.07923 WST
20 SVC6.15846 WST
50 SVC15.39615 WST
100 SVC30.79230 WST
250 SVC76.98075 WST
500 SVC153.96150 WST
1000 SVC307.92300 WST
2000 SVC615.84600 WST
5000 SVC1,539.61500 WST
10000 SVC3,079.23000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Salvadoran Colón
1 WST3.24756 SVC
5 WST16.23780 SVC
10 WST32.47560 SVC
20 WST64.95120 SVC
50 WST162.37800 SVC
100 WST324.75600 SVC
250 WST811.89000 SVC
500 WST1,623.78000 SVC
1000 WST3,247.56000 SVC
2000 WST6,495.12000 SVC
5000 WST16,237.80000 SVC
10000 WST32,475.60000 SVC