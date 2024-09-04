Salvadoran colón to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Samoan talas is currently 0.308 today, reflecting a -0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.970% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.311 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.307 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.849% decrease in value.