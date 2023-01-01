1 Salvadoran colón to New Taiwan dollars

Convert SVC to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 svc
3.62 twd

1.00000 SVC = 3.61585 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SVC3.61585 TWD
5 SVC18.07925 TWD
10 SVC36.15850 TWD
20 SVC72.31700 TWD
50 SVC180.79250 TWD
100 SVC361.58500 TWD
250 SVC903.96250 TWD
500 SVC1807.92500 TWD
1000 SVC3615.85000 TWD
2000 SVC7231.70000 TWD
5000 SVC18079.25000 TWD
10000 SVC36158.50000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 TWD0.27656 SVC
5 TWD1.38281 SVC
10 TWD2.76561 SVC
20 TWD5.53122 SVC
50 TWD13.82805 SVC
100 TWD27.65610 SVC
250 TWD69.14025 SVC
500 TWD138.28050 SVC
1000 TWD276.56100 SVC
2000 TWD553.12200 SVC
5000 TWD1382.80500 SVC
10000 TWD2765.61000 SVC