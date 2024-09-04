Salvadoran colón to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to New Taiwan dollars is currently 3.677 today, reflecting a 0.426% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.851% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.677 on 04-09-2024 and a low of 3.645 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-09-2024, with a 0.304% increase in value.