Salvadoran colóns to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert SVC to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
87.18 shp

₡1.000 SVC = £0.08718 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
SVC to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SHP
1 SVC to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09010.0906
Low0.08620.0862
Average0.08800.0889
Change-2.45%-2.42%
1 SVC to SHP stats

The performance of SVC to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0901 and a 30 day low of 0.0862. This means the 30 day average was 0.0880. The change for SVC to SHP was -2.45.

The performance of SVC to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0906 and a 90 day low of 0.0862. This means the 90 day average was 0.0889. The change for SVC to SHP was -2.42.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7821.650.8431.44519.8831.789
1 USD0.905183.9581.4930.7631.30717.9921.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.23910.5110.87612.0521.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Saint Helena Pound
1 SVC0.08718 SHP
5 SVC0.43592 SHP
10 SVC0.87184 SHP
20 SVC1.74369 SHP
50 SVC4.35922 SHP
100 SVC8.71844 SHP
250 SVC21.79610 SHP
500 SVC43.59220 SHP
1000 SVC87.18440 SHP
2000 SVC174.36880 SHP
5000 SVC435.92200 SHP
10000 SVC871.84400 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 SHP11.46990 SVC
5 SHP57.34950 SVC
10 SHP114.69900 SVC
20 SHP229.39800 SVC
50 SHP573.49500 SVC
100 SHP1,146.99000 SVC
250 SHP2,867.47500 SVC
500 SHP5,734.95000 SVC
1000 SHP11,469.90000 SVC
2000 SHP22,939.80000 SVC
5000 SHP57,349.50000 SVC
10000 SHP114,699.00000 SVC