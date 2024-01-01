Salvadoran colóns to Swedish kronor today

Convert SVC to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
1,177.34 sek

₡1.000 SVC = kr1.177 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
SVC to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 SVC to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.20501.2388
Low1.16051.1605
Average1.18331.2007
Change-2.24%-0.86%
1 SVC to SEK stats

The performance of SVC to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2050 and a 30 day low of 1.1605. This means the 30 day average was 1.1833. The change for SVC to SEK was -2.24.

The performance of SVC to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2388 and a 90 day low of 1.1605. This means the 90 day average was 1.2007. The change for SVC to SEK was -0.86.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Swedish Krona
1 SVC1.17734 SEK
5 SVC5.88670 SEK
10 SVC11.77340 SEK
20 SVC23.54680 SEK
50 SVC58.86700 SEK
100 SVC117.73400 SEK
250 SVC294.33500 SEK
500 SVC588.67000 SEK
1000 SVC1,177.34000 SEK
2000 SVC2,354.68000 SEK
5000 SVC5,886.70000 SEK
10000 SVC11,773.40000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Salvadoran Colón
1 SEK0.84937 SVC
5 SEK4.24687 SVC
10 SEK8.49374 SVC
20 SEK16.98748 SVC
50 SEK42.46870 SVC
100 SEK84.93740 SVC
250 SEK212.34350 SVC
500 SEK424.68700 SVC
1000 SEK849.37400 SVC
2000 SEK1,698.74800 SVC
5000 SEK4,246.87000 SVC
10000 SEK8,493.74000 SVC