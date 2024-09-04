Salvadoran colón to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Swedish kronor is currently 1.177 today, reflecting a 0.456% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.517% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 1.180 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.160 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.408% increase in value.