Salvadoran colóns to Pakistani rupees today

Convert SVC to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
31,897.10 pkr

₡1.000 SVC = ₨31.90 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
SVC to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 SVC to PKR
High31.925731.9314
Low31.851431.7714
Average31.890231.8714
Change0.07%0.11%
1 SVC to PKR stats

The performance of SVC to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.9257 and a 30 day low of 31.8514. This means the 30 day average was 31.8902. The change for SVC to PKR was 0.07.

The performance of SVC to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.9314 and a 90 day low of 31.7714. This means the 90 day average was 31.8714. The change for SVC to PKR was 0.11.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Pakistani Rupee
1 SVC31.89710 PKR
5 SVC159.48550 PKR
10 SVC318.97100 PKR
20 SVC637.94200 PKR
50 SVC1,594.85500 PKR
100 SVC3,189.71000 PKR
250 SVC7,974.27500 PKR
500 SVC15,948.55000 PKR
1000 SVC31,897.10000 PKR
2000 SVC63,794.20000 PKR
5000 SVC159,485.50000 PKR
10000 SVC318,971.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Salvadoran Colón
1 PKR0.03135 SVC
5 PKR0.15675 SVC
10 PKR0.31351 SVC
20 PKR0.62702 SVC
50 PKR1.56754 SVC
100 PKR3.13508 SVC
250 PKR7.83770 SVC
500 PKR15.67540 SVC
1000 PKR31.35080 SVC
2000 PKR62.70160 SVC
5000 PKR156.75400 SVC
10000 PKR313.50800 SVC