Salvadoran colóns to Philippine pesos today

Convert SVC to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
6,465.55 php

₡1.000 SVC = ₱6.466 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
SVC to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we'll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you'll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 SVC to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.61046.7341
Low6.42196.4219
Average6.48956.6228
Change-2.19%-3.51%
1 SVC to PHP stats

The performance of SVC to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.6104 and a 30 day low of 6.4219. This means the 30 day average was 6.4895. The change for SVC to PHP was -2.19.

The performance of SVC to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7341 and a 90 day low of 6.4219. This means the 90 day average was 6.6228. The change for SVC to PHP was -3.51.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7791.6510.8431.44419.8871.789
1 USD0.905183.9591.4940.7631.30717.9961.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.20710.5110.87512.0471.084

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Philippine Peso
1 SVC6.46555 PHP
5 SVC32.32775 PHP
10 SVC64.65550 PHP
20 SVC129.31100 PHP
50 SVC323.27750 PHP
100 SVC646.55500 PHP
250 SVC1,616.38750 PHP
500 SVC3,232.77500 PHP
1000 SVC6,465.55000 PHP
2000 SVC12,931.10000 PHP
5000 SVC32,327.75000 PHP
10000 SVC64,655.50000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 PHP0.15467 SVC
5 PHP0.77333 SVC
10 PHP1.54666 SVC
20 PHP3.09332 SVC
50 PHP7.73330 SVC
100 PHP15.46660 SVC
250 PHP38.66650 SVC
500 PHP77.33300 SVC
1000 PHP154.66600 SVC
2000 PHP309.33200 SVC
5000 PHP773.33000 SVC
10000 PHP1,546.66000 SVC