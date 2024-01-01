Salvadoran colóns to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert SVC to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
1,115.11 mad

₡1.000 SVC = د.م.1.115 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
SVC to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 SVC to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12491.1420
Low1.10131.1013
Average1.11441.1260
Change-0.76%-1.20%
1 SVC to MAD stats

The performance of SVC to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1249 and a 30 day low of 1.1013. This means the 30 day average was 1.1144. The change for SVC to MAD was -0.76.

The performance of SVC to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1420 and a 90 day low of 1.1013. This means the 90 day average was 1.1260. The change for SVC to MAD was -1.20.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7811.6510.8431.44419.8821.79
1 USD0.905183.9611.4940.7631.30717.9921.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.20810.5110.87512.0451.084

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Moroccan Dirham
1 SVC1.11511 MAD
5 SVC5.57555 MAD
10 SVC11.15110 MAD
20 SVC22.30220 MAD
50 SVC55.75550 MAD
100 SVC111.51100 MAD
250 SVC278.77750 MAD
500 SVC557.55500 MAD
1000 SVC1,115.11000 MAD
2000 SVC2,230.22000 MAD
5000 SVC5,575.55000 MAD
10000 SVC11,151.10000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Salvadoran Colón
1 MAD0.89677 SVC
5 MAD4.48387 SVC
10 MAD8.96774 SVC
20 MAD17.93548 SVC
50 MAD44.83870 SVC
100 MAD89.67740 SVC
250 MAD224.19350 SVC
500 MAD448.38700 SVC
1000 MAD896.77400 SVC
2000 MAD1,793.54800 SVC
5000 MAD4,483.87000 SVC
10000 MAD8,967.74000 SVC