1 Moroccan dirham to Salvadoran colóns

Convert MAD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.87 svc

1.00000 MAD = 0.86727 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7935560.914651.360351.51861.3396518.8555
1 XOF0.0016633410.001319950.001521390.002262720.002525950.002228290.0313631
1 GBP1.26015757.60211.152741.714251.913671.6881623.7608
1 EUR1.0933657.2920.867511.487271.660291.4646420.6147

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Salvadoran Colón
1 MAD0.86727 SVC
5 MAD4.33634 SVC
10 MAD8.67267 SVC
20 MAD17.34534 SVC
50 MAD43.36335 SVC
100 MAD86.72670 SVC
250 MAD216.81675 SVC
500 MAD433.63350 SVC
1000 MAD867.26700 SVC
2000 MAD1734.53400 SVC
5000 MAD4336.33500 SVC
10000 MAD8672.67000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Moroccan Dirham
1 SVC1.15305 MAD
5 SVC5.76525 MAD
10 SVC11.53050 MAD
20 SVC23.06100 MAD
50 SVC57.65250 MAD
100 SVC115.30500 MAD
250 SVC288.26250 MAD
500 SVC576.52500 MAD
1000 SVC1153.05000 MAD
2000 SVC2306.10000 MAD
5000 SVC5765.25000 MAD
10000 SVC11530.50000 MAD