Convert MAD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Salvadoran colóns

1 mad
0.88 svc

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₡0.8814 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Salvadoran Colón
1 MAD0.88137 SVC
5 MAD4.40686 SVC
10 MAD8.81372 SVC
20 MAD17.62744 SVC
50 MAD44.06860 SVC
100 MAD88.13720 SVC
250 MAD220.34300 SVC
500 MAD440.68600 SVC
1000 MAD881.37200 SVC
2000 MAD1,762.74400 SVC
5000 MAD4,406.86000 SVC
10000 MAD8,813.72000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Moroccan Dirham
1 SVC1.13459 MAD
5 SVC5.67295 MAD
10 SVC11.34590 MAD
20 SVC22.69180 MAD
50 SVC56.72950 MAD
100 SVC113.45900 MAD
250 SVC283.64750 MAD
500 SVC567.29500 MAD
1000 SVC1,134.59000 MAD
2000 SVC2,269.18000 MAD
5000 SVC5,672.95000 MAD
10000 SVC11,345.90000 MAD