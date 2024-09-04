Salvadoran colón to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Moroccan dirhams is currently 1.115 today, reflecting a -0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.279% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 1.121 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.101 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.226% increase in value.