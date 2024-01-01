Salvadoran colóns to Cambodian riels today

Convert SVC to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
465,640 khr

₡1.000 SVC = ៛465.6 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
SVC to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KHR
1 SVC to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High469.7140470.9140
Low464.3830464.3830
Average467.2509468.9995
Change-0.79%-0.82%
1 SVC to KHR stats

The performance of SVC to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 469.7140 and a 30 day low of 464.3830. This means the 30 day average was 467.2509. The change for SVC to KHR was -0.79.

The performance of SVC to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 470.9140 and a 90 day low of 464.3830. This means the 90 day average was 468.9995. The change for SVC to KHR was -0.82.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

